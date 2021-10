Give your ears some love with huggies. These dainty garnet earrings hug tightly around the earlobe and are perfect for stacking with more huggies, studs, or ear cuffs. 14k gold plated over sterling silver with 5 garnet gemstones. H2O sensitive. Before showering or working out, remove your plated jewelry. Clean your piece by buffing gently with a dry cloth and store it in your pouch. Women's Artisanal Gold Beaded Garnet 14K Huggie Earrings Little Sky Stone