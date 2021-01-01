Seven golden luxurious beads that are lovingly hand set on a dainty and delightful chain. The perfect eye catching layering chain, this subtle necklace is handcrafted in bronze dipped in 22ct gold and is adjustable to 16, 18 and 20 inches for the ideal layering stack. Your jewellery comes with a special lint free non-abrasive cleaning cloth. Use this cloth to clean your jewellery and to remove dirt which naturally occurs from everyday wear. Remove your jewellery before you bathe, or swim. Ensure that any body lotion, oil or cream is fully dried before wearing your jewellery. Avoid harsh chemicals, extreme temperatures, humidity and keep your jewellery out of direct sunlight when not in use. To avoid your jewellery getting damaged and scratched when not in use, store your jewellery in its original box. Women's Artisanal Gold Beaded Necklace Shinar Jewels