The Benitoite 1/2 zip is made with an interlock material, it is soft to the touch and gentle to the skin. The Benitoite long sleeve shirt offers warmth for the cooler fall days. It has a cowl neck design to help with warmth and style in any setting, while still maintaining the functionality of the patented watch opening on the sleeve. It'se equipped with a phone pocket and a rear fuel pocket and is designed with a contoured fit for everybody. It offers no chaffing, UV protection, and moisture-wicking. 79% recycled polyester, 21% spandex Wash with similar colors Do not iron Do not tumble dry Do not use bleach Women's Artisanal White Benitoite ½ Zip Shirt Small ObservaMé®