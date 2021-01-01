The collection with its beautifully curved, rounded forms symbolizes femininity and completeness. The pieces of the clean jewelry family adapt harmoniously to the wearer. The top arch of the Berry ring is decorated with a bouquet of tiny bubbles. If you like more restrained styles, you will surely enjoy this romantic little ring inspired by nature. MATERIAL: 24 carat gold-plated brass STORAGE/CLEANING: - store your eVe by Eva Remenyi jewelry separate from other jewelry to prevent scratches and protect gold-plating - clean with a soft cloth or a special jewelry cleaning cloth Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Berry Ring EVA REMENYI