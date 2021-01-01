White high-tech polyester top with slight cap sleeves and round neck. Offset-front adjustable brass-stopper toggle drawcord trim creates desired amount of ruching. Concealed zipper in size seam for easy entrance. Back button keyhole. Round hem. The inspiration for the Spring/Summer 2019 Collection stems from the last uncompleted novel, "The Garden of Eden", by Ernest Hemingway. This book is Staci Snider's reoccurring daydream of travel, freedom, love, and life in all of its vastness and complexities, and the constant lure of the sea. 100% POLYESTER Dry clean only. Women's Artisanal White Brass Chenin Top XL SNIDER