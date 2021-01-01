From house of elliott
Women's Artisanal Red Brass Cherry Hoop Earrings House of Elliott
Advertisement
Hoop earrings with delicious looking detachable cherry and freshwater pearl pendants. The hoops are made of gold-plated stainless steel and the cherry pendant is gold-plated brass with enamel. Our selection includes the same series in bracelets and necklaces. Wipe the pendants with a clean dry cloth after use. This prevents any oil or other dirt from remaining on its surface. Visibly dirty stones and pearls can be wiped with a damp cloth and diluted dish washing detergent. Dress them last, remove them first. Store jewelry far away from cosmetic products containing alcohol. Do not wear the jewelry while taking a shower or swimming. Store the jewelry in a bag in a dry place. The bag protects the jewelry from scratching. Women's Artisanal Red Brass Cherry Hoop Earrings House of Elliott