You can wear one or many by combining the colors. You can wear it by letting it fall on your hand and making it move with your movements or keep it firmly in the middle of the forearm. You can wear it on bare skin or over clothes. You can tighten and shape it to fit your needs thanks to the knurled brass wire. The bracelet is made in our florentine studio. The drops are hand-soldering by our craftsmen, the genuine crystals from Swarovski® are set by hand. 100% Made in Italy Palladium Plated Brass. nichel-free, lead free, cadmium free. To best preserve your jewel Rosaspina Firenze should follow some simple rules: Avoid contact with water, cosmetics, perfumes, body lotions, hair sprays, as these may damage the finish of the jewellery, and chemicals. Take special precautions when carrying out some sports activities, or domestic tasks. For long-lasting brilliance of the crystals we recommend a regular polishing with a soft cloth. After use, it is recommended to always put the jewelry in fabric bags provided at time of purchase. Women's Artisanal Blue Brass Double Drop Bracelet Rosaspina Firenze