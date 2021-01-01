Bracelet with a lovely flower and freshwater pearl pendants and an easy-to-use magnetic clasp. The chain is made of gold-plated brass and the flower pendant is gold-plated brass with enamel. Our selection includes earrings and necklaces from the same set. Wipe the pendants and chain with a clean dry cloth after use. This prevents any oil or other dirt from remaining on its surface. Visibly dirty stones and pearls can be wiped with a damp cloth and diluted dish washing detergent. Dress them last, remove them first. Store jewelry far away from cosmetic products containing alcohol. Do not wear the jewelry while taking a shower or swimming. Store the jewelry in a bag in a dry place. The bag protects the jewelry from scratching. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Flower Chain Bracelet House of Elliott