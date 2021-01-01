Impressive multi-thread pearl necklace with 3-4 mm round, and 6 mm rice shaped cultured freshwater pearls. There are tiny 14k gold plated brass beads between the pearls. You can either keep the threads straight or twist the necklace. The necklace has a stylish 14 k gold plated T-clasp that can either be held on the neck side or in front. Wipe the pearls with a clean dry cloth after use. This prevents any oil or other dirt from remaining on its surface. Visibly dirty pearls can be wiped with a damp cloth and diluted dishwashing detergent. Dress them last, remove them first. Store pearls far away from cosmetic products containing alcohol. Store the jewelry in a bag in a dry place. The bag protects the pearls from scratching. Pearls love moisture so use them as often as possible. The surface of the pearl remains beautiful this way. Remember that the surface of the pearl is very delicate. Avoid solvents and other strong substances. Women's Artisanal White Brass Grace Pearl Necklace House of Elliott