These Gold tone flower earrings are made in our studio with brass components soldered by hand, then enriched with genuine black and red Siam Swarovski crystals. Handcrafted by Rosaspina Firenze. 100% Made in Italy. For pierced ears. Light gold plated brass, nichel-free, lead free, cadmium free. To best preserve your jewel Rosaspina Firenze should follow some simple rules: Avoid contact with water, cosmetics, perfumes, body lotions, hair sprays, as these may damage the finish of the jewellery, and chemicals. Take special precautions when carrying out some sports activities, or domestic tasks. For long-lasting brilliance of the crystals we recommend a regular polishing with a soft cloth. After use, it is recommended to always put the jewelry in fabric bags provided at time of purchase. Women's Artisanal Black Brass Granada Drop Earrings Rosaspina Firenze