A contemporary & minimalist design, that lets the beauty of our handcrafted and recycled plastic shine. Our Magneto earrings come in two sizes, large & small, so you can choose which suits your style best. Our large Magneto Earrings are compact & lightweight, yet unique enough to create a statement. An arch made from recycled plastic is suspended from a delicate gold-plated halo & ear wire. All CURA earrings are handmade & feature qualities unique to each pair. This makes every pair one of a kind! Store your jewellery in its box & clean gently with a soft cloth. It is best not to sleep, shower or exercise whilst wearing your jewellery. Keep your jewellery away from abrasive surfaces as this may cause scuffs or scratches. Avoid bringing your jewellery in contact with lotions, oil and perfume, as this can damage the plated elements of your jewellery. Wear your jewellery after applying these products. Materials: Recycled HDPE plastic, gold flash- plated brass Nickel & lead safe Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Large Magneto Earrings CURA jewellery