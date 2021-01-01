Our premium collection's most unique and stunning piece, this long lariat is made with solid gold wire, hand-pounded to a perfect circle. From its' center, hangs an eye-catching horn pendant. A faceted pyrite teardrop is suspended on an 18K gold adjustable chain. This lariat can be worn in so many ways. JEWELRY CARE & PRESERVATION: Your Deux Mains jewelry has been made from the finest and most sustainable materials we could responsibly source. Please learn more about how to care for your precious pieces that were made with love and made to last. Gold-tone plating on brass will eventually wear over time. However, with proper care, your piece can maintain the original finish for longer. To care for your jewelry: Avoid wearing in excessive heat or humid conditions Avoid contact with water and/or sweat Avoid exposure to perfumes, lotions and household cleaning products Store in a dry space, in plastic or a cloth bag After wear, use a soft cloth or cotton ball to gently rub off oils, dust or dirt collected from the day 14 KARAT GOLD: You can try a non-abrasive jewelry cleaner or mild soap and water on your metal jewelry. Always make sure to wipe off with water and dry your jewelry completely after cleaning. Do not use any products that contain alcohol, this can ruin the finish. HORN: Wipe your horn jewelry off with a soft, dry cloth or for a darker, shinier look, try a cloth with a little coconut oil. Avoid dipping or drenching them in liquids. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Macilia 18K Long Lariat Deux Mains