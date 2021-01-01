Inspired by nature, these mini flower cabochons and leaves create a pure, feminine and pretty look. They tell a romantic story about moonlight and roses. They pair perfectly from a bridesmaid gown or a cocktail dress to your smart clothes or your T-shirt and jeans. Earrings are made of porcelain flower cabochons; gold-pated brass base; gold-plated silver ear hooks. Material: Handmade porcelain moonlight rose cabochons; Gold-plated brass bases; Gold-plated brass leaves; Gold-plated silver ear hooks. Gold- or silver-plated colour will fade over time. This is a normal result from long-term wear and contact with air. However, with careful handling they can have a longer life. Here are some care tips for you: Please avoid direct contact with water and chemical products, such as soap, perfume, hand cleaning gel, oils, make up, moisturisers, etc. Please do not wear jewellery while swimming, showering or raining. Use a soft cloth to dry them if they get wet. Please do not yank and pull chains or components. For the porcelain part, please avoid impact with hard surfaces and sharp objects as they are fragile material. Unlike plating metal, porcelain can last for an extremely long time, even hundreds of years. Please store the jewellery in a dry place such as your bedroom, and not the bathroom. We recommend storing the jewellery in its original packaging to avoid being damaged or scratched. Women's Artisanal White Brass Mini Porcelain Moonlight Rose Drop Earrings POPORCELAIN