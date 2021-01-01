Everyone needs an eye-catching statement necklace, and this chunky locket necklace fills that role perfectly. Five lockets, all different shapes, each have a different flower. The double chain design with freshwater pearls also adds depth for a bold and stylish look. Every POPORCELAIN piece has experienced more than 15 hours of kiln firing, with temperatures reaching over 1200°C. Necklace is handmade in Denmark. Handmade in Denmark Handmade porcelain flowers Freshwater pearls Gold-plated brass chains Yellow brass lockets (can be opened) Please avoid direct contact with water and chemical products, such as soap, perfume, hand cleaning gel, oils, make up, moisturisers Please do not wear jewellery while swimming, showering or raining. Use a soft cloth to dry them if they get wet Please do not yank and pull chains or components For the porcelain parts, please avoid impact with hard surfaces and sharp objects as they are fragile material Store the jewellery in a dry place such as your bedroom, and not the bathroom Store the jewellery in its original packaging to avoid being damaged or scratched Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Porcelain Floral Lockets Statement Necklace POPORCELAIN