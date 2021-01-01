These earrings are parts of Valerie Chic's new Resort Collection. This design is inspired by seashell, spiral shell, fishes in Maldives. Our jewellery can be taken care when you clean it with a microfiber cleaning cloth, avoid using chemicals or water, and do not leave the jewellery in extremely hot, humid weather. Our jewellery is handcrafted in Munich. Materials include freshwater pearls, seashells, cubic zirconia, and 18k gold plated brass hoops. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Spiral Shell Hoops 18K VALERIE CHIC