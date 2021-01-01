A splash of water drips delicately off your ear, in the prettiest way. Light catches the movement on these beauties. they are a fan fave. Made from14k gold plating over brass, hypoallergenic posts, hand-cast & polished forms. For increased longevity, keep jewelry clean and dry using a soft cloth. Avoid wearing your jewelry in the shower or during exercise, and wear after applying perfume or hairspray. Protect your piece from rain and humidity. When not wearing, be sure to store inside a jewelry box or soft jewelry pouch, such as the pink branded BIKO pouch provided. All BIKO pieces are plated in 14k gold or rhodium, over brass. They do not tarnish or cause discolouration on the skin. All earring posts are surgical stainless steel, and hypo-allergenic. Wear your BIKO jewels often, and love them always. Women's Artisanal Gold Brass Splash Studs BIKO