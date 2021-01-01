Add this versatile statement bracelet to your outfit featuring the on-trend large link chain. Having the large links means you can attach the clasp anywhere along the chain which means it will fit any size wrist. You can remove the charms as you wish by opening the large central swivel clasp, wear plain or with one, two or three charms. Made from gold plated brass earrings posts and heart pendants, wooden beads & fresh water pearls Clean with damp cloth Women's Artisanal Gold Brass The Amora Bracelet Soli & Sun