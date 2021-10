Add this beautiful necklace to your outfit to elevate your look, featuring an on-trend large link chain, with three separate charms. You can remove the charms as you wish by opening the large central swivel clasp, wear plain or with one, two or all three charms. Made from gold plated brass chain, large link clasp & heart pendant, wooden beads & fresh water pearls and an enamel daisy charm. Clean with a damp cloth Women's Artisanal Gold Brass The Daphne Charm Necklace Soli & Sun