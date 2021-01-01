High quality layered necklace with a 4 mm round freshwater pearl and a beautiful bee pendant. The bee is decorated with enamel and one green cubic zirconia. The chain and the body of the pendant are made of yellow gold-plated sterling silver. Adjustable length. Match with a bracelet and earrings from the same collection. Wipe the pendants and chain with a clean dry cloth after use. This prevents any oil or other dirt from remaining on its surface. Visibly dirty stones and pearls can be wiped with a damp cloth and diluted dish washing detergent. Dress them last, remove them first. Store jewelry far away from cosmetic products containing alcohol. Do not wear the jewelry while taking a shower or swimming. Store the jewelry in a bag in a dry place. The bag protects the jewelry from scratching. Women's Artisanal Gold Bumblebee Layered Necklace House of Elliott