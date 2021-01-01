Water and wind repellent bucket hat with an adjustable chin strap and logo detail on the back side. All of our products are handmade, therefore slight variations are expected making each one of a kind and unique. Please do not consider them defective. This garment was made in a sustainable production. It took 3 hours for one cutter and one seamstress to make it. 100% polyester Hand wash only. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Busa Bucket Hat - Fishing Rod 58cm Tomcsanyi