The cups on this beautiful triangle bralet are made from stunning Leavers lace, with a cradle and wings made from contrasting silk satin and sheer mesh. Support is provided by the fitted underband and carefully considered seams. The bra is finished with silk covered adjustable shoulder straps and 24 carat gold dipped hardware. Cool Handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin 100% Silk Mesh 93% Polyester 7% Spandex Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Champagne Silk Tiffany Soft Bra 34B Emma Harris