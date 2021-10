A fun, colourful pair of leggings made of printed power net layered over purple metallic lycra, a classic checkered print with a twist. Made of highly stretchable lycra with an elasticated waist, it is comfortable, suitable for going underwater and will dry super fast. 50% polyester, 46% Nylon, 4% Spandex Hand wash with similar colours, hang to dry. Do not iron, do not machine wash, Do not tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Purple Check Printed Leggings Small Manon Planche