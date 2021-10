This vintage inspired Tie Top with its tie-front, statement collar and beautiful ruffle cap sleeve, is classic gypsy-goddess, meets relaxed feminine chic. Pair with the matching Chefchouen Midi Skirt or with a pair of jeans for a relaxed look. Tie Front Cap Sleeve Crop Length Fully Lined Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Cleanable Gentle Cold Hand Wash Reshape Whilst Damp Warm Iron Women's Artisanal Blue Chefchouen Crop Top Printed XXS Cobbler's Lane