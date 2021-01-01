This romantic Chefchouen midi skirt, with its beautiful blue handkerchief print oozes bohemian charm. Featuring elastic on both sides of the waistband and a high-low hem line. This fully lined skirt is perfect for twirling and is glorious to wear. Pair with the matching Chefchouen Crop Top or with a vintage T-shirt. Elasticated Waist High-Low Hem Line Midi Length Fully Lined Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Cleanable Gentle Cold Hand Wash Reshape Whilst Damp Warm Iron Women's Artisanal Blue Chefchouen Midi Skirt Printed Large Cobbler's Lane