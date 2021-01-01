The Claremont shirt is made in Japanese jacquard that is soft and luxurious to wear. The blouse is light and comfortable for an effortless style. Full-length bishop sleeve with elastic that allows the shirt to be worn at different sleeve lengths, Button-through front with gathers at the neckline creates a beautiful feminine look. Drop shoulder with gather Longer length curved back hem. Made in Melbourne. Available in Navy, Rust & Ecru. Model wears size 8 AU / UK Height 5 8" / 173cm Cool delicate hand wash, line dry. Dry cleanable if preferred. Women's Artisanal Orange Claremont Jacquard Blouse - Burnt Small Allora