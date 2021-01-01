The Kuba Knots are a minimalist statement carefully sculpted by hand. They are lightweight and easy to style. They are created using the best quality materials and finished with gold-plated studs. Zilio Studio encourages people to invest in fewer, well-made and durable pieces that become modern heirlooms. Super lightweight and sturdy material making them easy to care for. To keep the jewellery clean and safe please store in a clean and dry place. To clean the jewellery rub gently with a soft, lightly wet piece of cloth. These designs will last a lifetime providing you don't apply excessive pressure to them or drop them. Materials Polymer clay Gold plated studs Women's Artisanal Blue Cobalt Clay Kuba Knot Earrings Zilio Studio