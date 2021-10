Suede coin purse/ car holder, bonded to a woven made with crystal faceted beads, handcrafted by members of Wixárika culture, using more than 7, 458 gray metallic crystal beads and plated with platinum. All our pieces are made with faceted crystal chaquiras (beads). In addition, they are plated with 24k gold, silver and platinum. For best care keep away from water and perfume. Women's Artisanal Gray Coin Purse/card Holder - Metallic Crystal, Platinum Kuu