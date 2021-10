You will have a great time with our loose fit wide-leg colorful pants! For easy wear, these pants have a hidden zipper on the left side. The coral red pleated cuffs definitely adds a fun factor! To top it off you can match it with our "Double-Breasted Blouse With Abstract Floral-Print" for a perfect combination. Care: Delicate wash 30 degrees Composition: 100% Polyester Made in TURKEY Women's Artisanal Red Colorful Abstract Floral-Print Wide-Leg Pants With Pleated Cuffs Small Lalipop Design