It is so light and comfy you will not even realize that you have it on! The different digital prints at the front and back creates a surprise factor. This shirt has a slightly longer back and hidden zipper at the front. It is also a very versatile satin shirt that can be worn with jeans or different style trousers. Care: Delicate wash 30 degrees Composition: 100% Polyester Made in TURKEY Women's Artisanal Colorful Digital Print Satin Shirt Small Lalipop Design