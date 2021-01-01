The Cross Over Blouse is handmade in Scotland in a medium weight bio linen. Features include 3/4 length sleeves that delicately tie with soft fabric straps. Subtle pleats at the shoulder seams give the sleeves a slightly puffed out romantic shape. The blouse overall compromises a relaxed boxy fit that can easily be adjusted due to the nature of the wrap around and tie style of the piece. Wash at 20 degrees on a slow spin for best results. Women's Artisanal Copper Linen Cross Over Top In XXL Rosana Exposito