A stunning essential item for every woman's wardrobe. Made with 100% Superfine Australian Merino wool that is fully traceable from farm to the factory. A Luxurious soft sheen finish has been applied with steam to create a super silky and soft hand feel. MADE IN MELBOURNE ACCREDITED WITH ETHICAL CLOTHING AUSTRALIA. - Skivvy - Semi-Fitted Style - 100% Superfine Australian merino wool - Beautiful to wear, a great layering piece or to be worn on its own (garment not see through). - Soft, breathable, static resistant, anti-wrinkle and odour resistant. - Machine washable, cool iron. - Knitted and garment constructed in Melbourne. - Fully traceable wool from farm to knitting mill. - Mulesing free - 100% certified ethical wool meets five freedoms of animal welfare, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and traceability. Machine washable on cold delicate cycle, dry flat, cool iron. Women's Artisanal Copper Wool Luxury Superfine Merino Skivvy Small Allora