EFFORTLESS. CHARMING. CALM. This slip dress made from extremely soft cupro & cotton fabric will give your summer wardrobe an elegant update. Styling tip for those cooler days: combine with a lightweight jumper or classy blazer Composition: 70% cupro, 30% cotton. Care: cold hand wash, cool iron only, dry cleanable. This is mid-weight, soft-touch cupro & cotton blend fabric. This is vegan fabric, which has "Oeko Tex Standart 100" certification. Cupro is technically cotton but it is from another part of the cotton plant giving it a significantly different feel. It is often used in lieu of silk. It is lightweight and drapes beautifully and has a similar feel to silk. Due to its cotton nature it is breathable, and unlike silk it can be washed in the washing machine. The cellulose fibers give it a lovely drape and a slight sheen. Perfect choice for summer dresses. TAKING CARE OF CUPRO & COTTON Cupro & cotton dress should be washed in 30-40°C temperature. This fabric could be washed both by washing machine and hands. It is recommended to choose a mild, chemically non-aggressive detergent or a washable soap. When washing it in the washing machine, it is worth not to overload it as this will allow the flax to move more freely and less wrinkle. And, if ironing use a pressing cloth and iron on the wrong side of the fabric on medium low heat. Women's Artisanal coral Cotton Hani Cupro Midi Slip Dress In Small unlined