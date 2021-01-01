Spectacular statement earrings with incredible detailing and beautiful colours. The meaning behind the name Coralia is coral and these stunning earrings are inspired by the intricate patterns and colours of the coral reef. These beautiful earrings dazzle with the luxurious hues of sapphire blue, pink, emerald green, purple and yellow zircons, beautifully set within a coral shaped design with an emerald green gemstone at its centre, suspended from a smaller gem encrusted coral design top. Separated by chain links and a single white zircon, which creates added movement for the wearer. Lightweight, yet still a major statement. Perfect for those who like statement jewellery, this earring is a great finishing touch to any cocktail party, wedding or special occasion outfit. 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct gold. Handset micro pave zircons and crystals. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray Women's Artisanal Purple Coralia Rainbow Earrings Gold LATELITA