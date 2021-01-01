This top is crafted in stretch jersey ribbed style fabric. The body is beige and the sleeves and neckline trim are dark red. There is a rib trim at the neckline. The top has long straight raglan sleeves without cuffs. There is a two tone print in the front with embroidery on top and embroidery in the back on the lower left side. This top is simply cut without seams on the sleeves and at the bottom. 95%cotton-5%elastan Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Beige & Dark Print Top With Embroidery Detail Small Conquista