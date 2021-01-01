The keegan Serpent Skirt features long, wide ties which can be styled at front or back. Tucked behind the ties is a comfortable elasticated waist. Crafted from a beautiful, lightweight green & white gingham fabric with soft texture & sheen, the skirt's A-line cut creates a flattering silhouette & is designed to sit on or above the ankle. This piece is intended to be worn high waisted, however if you prefer to wear your skirt lower on your hips, you may consider sizing up. For a front tie, pull ties toward back & overlap, then wrap around toward front & tie in knot. Follow these steps in reverse if you would prefer a back tie. MATERIALS 50% Cotton / 50% Polyester CARE Cold hand wash, drip dry in shade, cool iron. Note that this fabric has a natural wave throughout the gingham weave which is more prominent after exposure to water, but will flatten after pressing with a cool iron with steam. Women's Artisanal Green Cotton & White Gingham Skirt With Waist Tie Medium keegan