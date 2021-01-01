Here is our best selling dress now in pure linen to add to your collection. A fabulous midi-dress to wear where you will. At home, at weekends, lounging or lazing. This simply beautiful dress is ready and waiting for you when you need to take some time for yourself. There is a neat yoke with a few delicate gathers beneath, three-quarter length sleeves ending in a deep turn back cuff. A small cotton tassel hangs from the yoke. There are side pockets, a deep hem and small side slits for ease when walking. 100% Soft washed linen woven especially for NoLoGo-Chic. It has a slightly twisted yarn which creates an attractive texture We recommend machine or hand wash at 30 degrees with similar colours. Iron if preferred. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton At Ease Linen Stripe Dress - & White M/L NoLoGo-chic