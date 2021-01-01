Distressed white Italian vegan leather and ponte combo short sleeve hoodie. 20.5" center front metal zipper with two angled concealed front zip pockets. Tonal contrast front panel. Fixed hood. Banded waist. The inspiration for the Spring/Summer 2019 Collection stems from the last uncompleted novel, "The Garden of Eden", by Ernest Hemingway. This book is Staci Snider's reoccurring daydream of travel, freedom, love, and life in all of its vastness and complexities, and the constant lure of the sea. 69% COTTON, 28% POLAMID, 3% ELASTANE, COMBO 100% POLYESTER DRY CLEAN ONLY. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Aurol Hoodie XS SNIDER