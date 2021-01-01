ALLBYB's new bag Brooklyn combines elegance with minimalism and highlights the sustainability in fashion with its timeless design. Perfect companion for every occasion day to night, the Brooklyn is standing out with flawless details and impeccable craftsmanship in leather. The eye-catching details such as adjustable handmade colorful shoulder strap and tassel will add a dynamic touch to your style. It can be carried by hand or worn on the shoulder or cross-body thanks to leather handle and adjustable leather strap. Featuring a front flap, magnetic snap, interior zipper pocket, light gold-finish metal ware, camel colored fabric lining. 100% calf leather As part of our commitment to sustainability through the use of eco-friendly, sustainable, recyclable and natural materials, it is made of sustainable leather. Sustainable leather is a byproduct of local farming and agriculture industries. Please note that since leather is a natural material, each product can have slight color, texture, and grain variations. Every bag comes with a dust bag made from 100% natural muslin cotton, after each use store your bag in its dust bag. Use a lightly damp cloth to clean your bag. Do not use abrasive sponges, alcohol, glass or bleach. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Brooklyn Leather Shoulder Bag ALLBYB