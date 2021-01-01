The delicate Burren yellow gold plated earrings is hand-crafted using solid sterling silver then plated in a thick layer of 18ct gold. The handmade Burren collection takes its name from the Irish word boireann meaning, 'a stony or rocky place' which is a good description for this limestone plateau of North-West Clare. The Burren is internationally famous for its beautiful landscapes, the rare and remarkable flora which grows between the stone ridges, as well as its rich archaeological heritage. Follow these simple steps to keep your jewellery looking it's best year after year: Special care should be taken to avoid contact between gold-plate jewellery & cosmetics as they can remove the gold-plate. Wherever possible, your jewellery should always be removed before bathing, exercising or swimming. Sweat & excess moisture can cause metals to oxidise (tarnish). We recommend that you avoid keeping your jewellery in the bathroom or near fans/heaters & that you only apply your jewellery as the last step of getting ready to avoid contact with creams, hairspray or perfumes etc. Exposure to any harsh abrasives or chemicals should be avoided & jewellery should only be cleaned using our guide. Cleaning Guide: When cleaning your jewellery, we recommend mixing a 1 or 2 drops of mild washing-up liquid with lukewarm water & soaking for a 2 -3 minutes. When complete, rinse the jewellery under a tap with a soft bristle toothbrush to brush away any dirt between stones or grooves in the piece (don't forget to plug the drain just in case!). After cleaning, gently pat your jewellery completely dry with a soft, 100% cotton cloth. As an extra measure, you can also blow-dry your jewellery with a low or no heat setting. Avoid using paper as this can scratch the metal. Women's Artisanal Gold Cotton Burren Plated Stud Earrings Loinnir Jewellery