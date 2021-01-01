An effortless easy silhoutette, our sleeveless V-neck maxi dress features a delicate knit string wrap-around detail that gives this dress a timeless elevated elegance. A new twist on the house dress trend. Bra friendly, flattering and the perfect choice for day or night. Lightweight cotton cashmere offered in 3 colors: Navy, Rum Caramel and Funfetti. Dry clean or hand wash cold with a natural detergent. Lay flat to dry. Do not wring. Cotton/Cashmere knit blend, light to medium weight Garment dyed Sleeveless, V-neck Straps feature a delicate knit string wrap-around detail Long A-line silhouette, loose fit Women's Artisanal Navy Cotton Cashmere Sleeveless Maxi Slip Dress Medium Zenzee