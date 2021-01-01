Minimalism has never been so sexy. Top Cate is the perfect garment. for everything! The straight neckline and thin shoulder straps perfectly at right angles create a minimalist 90s vibe. We're sure Kate Moss would wear it! The fleshy cotton stripe made in Poland will fit your body beautifully, but will also hold your bust, so you will be able to walk in Cate without a bra. If you still have old T-shirts and pulled-out tops in your closet, it's time to do some spring cleaning and buy a Cate! We promise that you will thank us again. Fabric: 94% cotton, 6% elastane The material was specially made for us in Poland. Cate was sewn in Paterek. Hand wash in 30 degrees or cold water. Please do not tumble dry. Iron at the lowest possible temperature on the left side. With the right care, you can help make our clothes last for years. Women's Artisanal Yellow Cotton Cate Happy Top - 90S Style Small Nalu Bodywear