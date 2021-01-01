Overthrowing animal print is a very difficult task, but we believe that fashion prescribers have found the perfect candidate for its replacement. No more and no less than the houndstooth, a pattern that seems to never go out of style, a classic pattern. The next blazer you have to include in your wardrobe is a houndstooth print blazer. The solution to brighten up the simplest looks loaded with basics. 70% COTTON, 26% POLYESTER, 2% ACRYLIC, 2% OTHER FIBERS Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Checkered Blazer Maison Extreme 01 XS The Extreme Collection