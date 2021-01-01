The Chevron T-Shirt is a relaxed fit tee made with UpCycled & Organic Cotton. It has a comfy, everyday feel with an oversized silhouette and pairs great with the Utility pant. Has a raw edge finish. The fabric originates from post-industrial and post-consumer textile cotton waste. Details: PYRATEX® Upcycled III 50% UpCycled Cotton 50% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Made in New York. ECO-FRIENDLY PROPERTIES: Each KG of the fabric saves: 26 lbs CO2 prevented 7, 464 liters of water saved 28 kwh of energy saved To take care of it, machine wash warm and lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Chevron T-Shirt Small Kajal New York