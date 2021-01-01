These traditional, 100% cotton yoga pants are the perfect loungewear - wear them for your morning sun salutations and you won't want to take them off after! Featuring hand-embroidered Chikankari embroidery trailing down the side panels, sewn by a women's co-operative outside Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. These hand-embroidered yoga pants are made from 100% cotton. They have a wide smocked waistband, side pockets and a smocked cuff ankle. We recommended a cool 30 degree hand wash setting, cool iron and do not tumble dry. While all our pieces are pre-washed to avoid colour transfer the nature of the eco dyes we use may mean some transfer does occur. Please be aware when wearing with light-coloured clothing. Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Chikankari-Embroidered Yoga Pants XL Dilli Grey