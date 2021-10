Cho Blouse's beautiful print has been inspired by Pyrgi village in Chios Island and the houses that are covered with sgraffito there. Made of pure cotton. Highlighted with lyrical asymmetrical cut. Style yours with dropped crotch trousers and Sakura Knit Jacket. Composition: 100% Cotton Care Information: Delicate Machine Wash / Specialist Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Cotton Cho Blouse XS Boo Pala