Round neck t-shirt with print and faux crystal appliqué details. NATURAL RHAPSODY Listen to the sound of the wild. Nature is calling you. Pastel hues of nature come alive in NOCTURNE's Natural Rhapsody Collection, a stylish answer to the calling of the wild side within. Animal prints highlight a return to nature as well as toned down shades of peach and green juxtaposed beautifully with black and white. With pieces you can mix and match at will, the collection is designed as a lesson in effortless sophistication. %95 Cotton %5 Lycra Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Sensitive Dry Clean Do Not Bleach; Iron Inside Out Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Constrasting Printed T-Shirt- Medium NOCTURNE