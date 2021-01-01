The Corset T-Shirt made with Organic and UpCycled Cotton is cropped with a raw edge finish. The fabric originates from post-industrial and post-consumer textile cotton waste. Made from fabric waste from productions from all over the world. Details: PYRATEX® Upcycled III 50% UpCycled Cotton 50% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Made in New York. ECO-FRIENDLY PROPERTIES: Each KG of the fabric saves: 26 pounds of CO2 prevented 7, 464 liters of water saved 28 kwh of energy saved To take care of it, hand wash warm and lay flat to dry. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Corset T-Shirt XL Kajal New York