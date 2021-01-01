Cropped jacket with puffy sleeves, made of structured fabric with soft metallised shine. True vintage button at the front. Can be paired with Helena pants for a full power look. Queendom it's a capsule collection made of 6 silhouettes named after strong female characters- Aurora, Joanna, Elizabeth, Victoria, Helena and Bona. Main inspiration for this collection was the Queen- fearless, empowered woman connected with her inner self. She's not pretending to be a man, she's herself. Shapes of suits and other clothing pieces take us to the different historical eras - wide arms, cinched waists, puffy sleeves, modeling cuts and boning supporting silhouettes. Helena jacket is quite oversized so you can choose smaller size for fitter look Sewn by experienced seamstress Anna in Kraków. Poland Fabric: 70% structured polyester, 30% cotton Please wash this piece in cool water (30C) and dry it flat or use dry cleaning. Women's Artisanal Gold Cotton Cropped Helena Jacket With Puffy Sleeves XS Kata Haratym