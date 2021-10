This effortless blue structured cotton blouse is shaped in a comfortable silhouette with short sleeves and a round neckline finished with a v-cut. It features lace trim along the hem and the front to add sophistication details. Seen here with the Marion dress. Details: 100% Cotton short sleeves relaxed fit round neck lace trim Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Darlene Lace Trim Short Sleeves Blouse Small MARAINA LONDON