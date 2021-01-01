Soft-touch jersey thong with a stretchy waistband for a modern look. In this pack you get 5 pairs. This product is manufactured with care and transparency using solar energy and the highest quality fabrications by a fairly paid, skilled craftsman. Although all garments differ, why not try: washing less regularly, hand washing or wash colder (we recommend washing at 30 degrees), using earth friendly/concentrated detergents, hang out to dry and reduce ironing. Manufacturing: East Yorkshire, England. Fabrication: 95% organic cotton jersey, 5% elastane (GOTS CERES-076 certified). Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Deep Organic Thong - Pack Of 5 Large Rozenbroek